Klay Thompson Falls While Dancing and Singing at Stephen Curry's Birthday Party

Jack Arent/Getty Images

Klay Thompson wanted to go all-out in celebrating fellow Splash Bro Stephen Curry's 30th birthday, but the Golden State Warriors would probably prefer that he proceeds with caution in the future.

Thompson hit the stage at Curry's surprise party on Monday night—and it was must-see action:

The four-time All-Star appeared to be just fine despite taking a fall, and everyone was able to have a laugh at his expense.