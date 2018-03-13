Klay Thompson Falls While Dancing and Singing at Stephen Curry's Birthday Party

Klay Thompson Falls While Dancing and Singing at Stephen Curry's Birthday PartyMarch 13, 2018
Jack Arent/Getty Images
Klay Thompson wanted to go all-out in celebrating fellow Splash Bro Stephen Curry's 30th birthday, but the Golden State Warriors would probably prefer that he proceeds with caution in the future.
Thompson hit the stage at Curry's surprise party on Monday night—and it was must-see action:
Ballislife.com @Ballislife
China Klay falls while dancing at Steph Curry's 30th birthday party. Full video: https://t.co/EnSNTucPOi https://t.co/1srGSBwivY
The four-time All-Star appeared to be just fine despite taking a fall, and everyone was able to have a laugh at his expense.
Steph Acts Up on 30th Birthday 🎂🛥️