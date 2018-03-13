Klay Thompson Falls While Dancing and Singing at Stephen Curry's Birthday Party

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2018

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 15: Klay Thompson #11 and Matt Barnes #22 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates winning the 2017 NBA Championship during a parade on June 15, 2017 in Oakland, CA. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Jack Arent/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jack Arent/Getty Images

Klay Thompson wanted to go all-out in celebrating fellow Splash Bro Stephen Curry's 30th birthday, but the Golden State Warriors would probably prefer that he proceeds with caution in the future. 

Thompson hit the stage at Curry's surprise party on Monday night—and it was must-see action: 

The four-time All-Star appeared to be just fine despite taking a fall, and everyone was able to have a laugh at his expense.

