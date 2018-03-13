Stephen Curry Enters 30th Birthday Party on a Yacht, Fed Ribs as E40 Raps

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2018

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry, right, and his wife Ayesha wave at fans during a parade and rally after winning the NBA basketball championship Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Oakland , Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Stephen Curry celebrated the big 3-0 in style.

The Golden State Warriors star's age will match his uniform come Wednesday. On Monday night, there was a surprise party in his honor. Let's just say he knows how to make an entrance:

Steph was living his best life at the party:

The team partied hard enough that they decided to take a day off practice Tuesday, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Not a bad way to celebrate.

