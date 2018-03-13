Falcons Rumors: Atlanta Has 'Strong' Interest in TE Ed Dickson

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2018

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 08: Ed Dickson #84 of the Carolina Panthers fights for yardage against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Ford Field on October 8, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
Leon Halip/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons are looking at giving Matt Ryan another weapon to play with. 

According to ESPN.com's Vaughn McClure, Atlanta has a "strong" interest in free-agent tight end Ed Dickson.

The 30-year-old Dickson has spent the last four years with the Carolina Panthers after starting his career with the Baltimore Ravens.

Tight end is the one skill position on offense the Falcons could use a boost. Austin Hooper led Atlanta's tight ends with 526 yards on 49 receptions and three touchdowns in 2017.

Although Dickson doesn't have a jaw-dropping track record, he could form a solid one-two punch with Hooper. In 2017, Dickson hauled in 47 passes for 437 yards and a score while averaging a career-high 14.6 yards per catch. Hooper averaged 10.7 yards per reception last season.

With Ryan, Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Devonta Freeman, the Falcons don't need a Rob Gronkowski-type difference-maker at tight end. Instead, they just need a reliable pass-catcher who can block. The 6'4", 255-pound Dickson certainly fits the profile and has Atlanta looking to keep him in the NFC South.

