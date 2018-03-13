Danny Woodhead Reportedly Released by Ravens After 1 Season with Team

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens will release veteran running back Danny Woodhead.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Baltimore will make the move in an effort to generate salary-cap space.

Woodhead spent just one season with the Ravens after signing a three-year deal.

Per Spotrac, cutting him will save the Ravens $1.8 million.

The 33-year-old Woodhead appeared in only eight games last season due to a hamstring injury suffered in Week 1.

Overall, Woodhead registered 56 rushing yards and 33 receptions for 200 yards.

He spent the previous four seasons with the then-San Diego Chargers. While he appeared in just five games combined in 2014 and 2016, Woodhead was highly productive when healthy in 2013 and 2015.

Between those two seasons, Woodhead averaged 383 rushing yards and 2.5 rushing touchdowns to go along with 78 receptions for 680 yards and six scores.

Woodhead is an ideal third-down, pass-catching back who could fill a need on any number of teams provided he is able to stay healthy in 2018.

Alex Collins emerged as a quality back for the Ravens last season, and with Woodhead out of the fold, Collins is currently set to carry the load in 2018 with support from Javorius Allen and Kenneth Dixon.

Baltimore could also address the position in free agency, and it owns the No. 16 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft as well as the No. 52 overall pick in the second round.