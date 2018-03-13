Lane Johnson, Eagles Reportedly Restructure Contract, Create $7.5M in Cap Space

Michael Perez/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles and offensive tackle Lane Johnson reportedly reached an agreement Tuesday on a restructured contract to create $7.5 million in additional salary-cap space.

Field Yates of ESPN first reported the new deal and noted Johnson is still set to receive the same amount of money despite the substantial drop in his 2018 cap hit.

The 27-year-old University of Oklahoma product is coming off the best season of his career.

He earned his first Pro Bowl selection and was named first-team All-Pro after starting 15 games at right tackle for Philly. He also helped the franchise win Super Bowl LII with a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots last month.

Johnson, whom the Eagles selected with the fourth overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft, said in January he'd become more confident after gaining valuable experience over the past five years.

"All the guys that I played over my career, especially this year going against the best...who else am I going to see? Godzilla out there?" he told reporters. "I've seen every pass-rusher. It's not like there is an unknown out there. So always confident. I'm confident but respect every guy I go against."

That showed on the field as Pro Football Focus graded him as the league's sixth-best tackle in 2017.

It was a much-needed bounce-back year for the Texas native, who sat out most of the 2016 campaign because of a 10-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

His restructured contract is a victory for all involved. The Eagles receive a little extra financial flexibility heading into free agency Wednesday, and Johnson doesn't lose any of the money from his long-term deal, which runs through the 2021 season.