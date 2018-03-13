Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns: Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers (38-28) will try to snap a two-game losing streak Tuesday when they visit the Phoenix Suns (19-49) as road favorites.

The Cavaliers dropped two games in Los Angeles over the weekend by a combined 28 points, while the Suns will be looking to break a five-game skid.

NBA point spread: The Cavaliers opened as seven-point favorites; the total is at 230, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 113.2-106.7, Cavaliers (NBA picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Cavaliers can cover the spread

The pressure is starting to mount for Cleveland, with the team slipping behind the Indiana Pacers in the Central Division following its latest loss to the Lakers on Sunday.

The Cavaliers trail the Pacers by a half-game for the division lead, falling to the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference as well, and the four teams directly below them are all within 2.5 games.

This is the time for LeBron James to step up as a leader, as Cleveland has won the past five meetings with Phoenix, covering two of the last three.

Why the Suns can cover the spread

As bad as the Suns have been this season, they have still covered the spread in three straight games against the Cavaliers at home dating back to 2015, according to the OddsShark NBA Database.

Matt York/Associated Press

One of those was even a 107-100 victory three years ago, and the other two were losses decided by four points apiece.

Another close matchup here would lead to another cover, and Phoenix will finally be back home after a four-game road trip that saw the team go 0-4 straight up and 2-2 against the spread.

Smart betting pick

You can bet James will take out his frustrations on a Suns team that has gone just 9-24 SU and 12-20-1 ATS at home this year.

Cleveland does own a losing record on the road at 16-17 SU and 14-19 ATS, but winning away from home will ultimately determine if James can earn another championship there.

While this is hardly a tune-up for the playoffs, the Cavaliers will blow out Phoenix in this spot, winning by double digits to easily cover the spread.

NBA betting trends

Cleveland is 2-6 ATS in its last eight games.

Cleveland is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games on the road.

Phoenix is 1-4 ATS in its last five games at home.

All NBA odds and betting trends courtesy of Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.