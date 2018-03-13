WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 13

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Days after Fastlane made it clear what the blue brand's top matches would be at WrestleMania 34, Tuesday's WWE SmackDown went to work hyping those bouts.

AJ Styles, by virtue of winning the Six-Pack Challenge at Sunday's pay-per-view, assured he would face Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Championship. The two men locked eyes in Indianapolis on Tuesday as they spoke of their upcoming clash.

Asuka invaded Fastlane to confront Charlotte Flair. She followed that up with her SmackDown debut, letting the women's champ know why she chose to pursue her title.

Tuesday's episode revealed what Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will be doing at The Show of Shows. At least until their growing tensions with the show's authority change things up.

SmackDown also saw the United States Championship scene sag, a pair of rivals team up and Carmella zero in on her foe's hair. Read on for a full breakdown of the show, from those moments to the main event picture.