Ronda Rousey Tells Ellen DeGeneres She's Unsure of UFC Return; Enjoying WWE

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey said Tuesday that while she is happy with her current gig, she doesn't plan to officially retire from the UFC.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which will air Tuesday, Rousey touched on her recent WWE signing and what she sees herself doing in the future:

With regard to WWE, Rousey said, "I'm just doing what I enjoy, and WWE is what I enjoy right now."

The former UFC women's bantamweight champion didn't fully close the door on a UFC return, but she didn't commit to one, either.

"I don't know," Rousey said in reference to returning to the UFC. ... "I think it's just as likely as me going back to another Olympics for judo."

Rousey moved on from judo to MMA in 2008 after winning a bronze medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

She didn't officially retire from that sport and doesn't intend to change her approach with the UFC: "No one demanded a written resignation from me for judo, and I don't really think the same thing is necessary for fighting."

Rousey made her official debut as a WWE Superstar at the conclusion of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in January. She will make her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 in April when she teams with Kurt Angle to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.