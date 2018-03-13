Browns Rumors: Cleveland to 'Pursue' Trumaine Johnson and Bashaud Breeland

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2018

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 15: Cornerback Trumaine Johnson #22 of the Los Angeles Rams during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on October 15, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Rams defeated the Jaguars 27 to 17. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns have their sights set on a couple of top free agents as they look to continue improving their secondary.

According to Pro Football Talk's Darin Gantt, the Browns are "expected to pursue some of the top names, including Trumaine Johnson and Bashaud Breeland."

Cleveland, of course, has already started addressing its need in the secondary. Last week, the team agreed to acquire Damarious Randall from the Green Bay Packers, with Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reporting the three-year defensive back will move from cornerback to free safety.

In 2017, Johnson had 65 tackles, 14 passes defended, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one touchdown for the Los Angeles Rams. He was also voted a team captain, and it was just three seasons ago when he had a career-high seven picks and 17 passes defended.

Breeland, meanwhile, recorded 50 tackles, 20 passes defended (12th-most in the NFL), one interception and one touchdown for the Washington Redskins.

Cleveland shouldn't have to worry about being outbid by anyone if it makes a serious run at Johnson or Breeland; the Browns have $77.8 million in cap space, the second-most in the league, per Spotrac.

Cleveland ranked in the middle of the pack last season at 230.3 passing yards allowed per game but 31st with just seven interceptions. Only five teams allowed more touchdowns through the air than the Browns (28), but part of that can be attributed to Cleveland's offense turning the ball over too frequently.

Trading for Randall looks like it was just the first step in improving the pass defense.

