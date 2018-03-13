Chelsea Transfer News: Michy Batshuayi Fee Rumoured as Dortmund Hunt Summer Deal

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund want to make Michy Batshuayi's loan move from Chelsea permanent in the summer transfer window, but they'll reportedly need to pay a club-record fee to do so.

German newspaper Bild (h/t Sport Witness) reported it would require an outlay of around €60 million (£53 million) for Dortmund to sign Batshuayi on permanent terms, although the Blues could seek to include a buy-back clause.

Batshuayi has toiled somewhat at Chelsea since he arrived from Marseille in July 2016, but the striker has come upon a purple patch since the temporary switch to Germany, netting five times in six Bundesliga appearances.

The 24-year-old came off the bench to score a match-winning brace in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, and Belgian reporter Kristof Terreur provided quotes from Batshuayi after the result hinting at a permanent move:

Diego Costa's presence blocked Batshuayi's path into the Chelsea team last season, and the arrival of Alvaro Morata last summer meant he had no clear route into Antonio Conte's XI the first half of this campaign, either.

Dortmund manager Peter Stoger has granted the forward the responsibility in attack he once enjoyed at Marseille since he came to the Westfalenstadion, and Batshuayi has repaid that faith with much-improved form.

Batshuayi has quickly made friends with his temporary employers, too, as fit-again Marco Reus gave his new team-mate good reviews and hoped for a future permanent switch, per Ronan Murphy of Goal:

The attacker recently went through a barren run of five games for Dortmund without a goal, harking back to the struggle for consistency that once blighted his time in London, both in terms of minutes played and goals.

But commentator Kevin Hatchard suggested there were others in Stoger's lineup to blame for the drought:

Chelsea may still be reluctant to let Batshuayi leave Stamford Bridge, however, given the promise he's shown in Germany and the high expectations put ahead of him upon moving from Ligue 1 almost two years ago.

That being said, the west Londoners stand to almost double their £33 million investment should Dortmund agree to pay the aforementioned €60 million sum, which could prove a tempting chance to turn a quick profit.