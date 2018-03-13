Chelsea Transfer News: Michy Batshuayi Fee Rumoured as Dortmund Hunt Summer Deal

Chelsea Transfer News: Michy Batshuayi Fee Rumoured as Dortmund Hunt Summer DealMarch 13, 2018
Borussia Dortmund want to make Michy Batshuayi's loan move from Chelsea permanent in the summer transfer window, but they'll reportedly need to pay a club-record fee to do so.
German newspaper Bild (h/t Sport Witness) reported it would require an outlay of around €60 million (£53 million) for Dortmund to sign Batshuayi on permanent terms, although the Blues could seek to include a buy-back clause.
Batshuayi has toiled somewhat at Chelsea since he arrived from Marseille in July 2016, but the striker has come upon a purple patch since the temporary switch to Germany, netting five times in six Bundesliga appearances.
The 24-year-old came off the bench to score a match-winning brace in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, and Belgian reporter Kristof Terreur provided quotes from Batshuayi after the result hinting at a permanent move:
Kristof Terreur 📰 @HLNinEngeland
Michy Batshuayi about a permanent move to Dortmund in Bild: “I’m feeling very good here at the moment, but that’s something between Dortmund and Chelsea.” Dortmund know they’ll need a record bid to sign him. #cfc https://t.co/9IDl7tLKWQ
Diego Costa's presence blocked Batshuayi's path into the Chelsea team last season, and the arrival of Alvaro Morata last summer meant he had no clear route into Antonio Conte's XI the first half of this campaign, either.
Dortmund manager Peter Stoger has granted the forward the responsibility in attack he once enjoyed at Marseille since he came to the Westfalenstadion, and Batshuayi has repaid that faith with much-improved form.
Batshuayi has quickly made friends with his temporary employers, too, as fit-again Marco Reus gave his new team-mate good reviews and hoped for a future permanent switch, per Ronan Murphy of Goal:
Ronan Murphy @swearimnotpaul
Marco Reus wants Borussia Dortmund to sign Michy Batshuayi, telling Bild: "I would be very happy if Michy stays. He showed how important he can be for us. I hope we finish the season in a Champions League place." #BVB #CFC
The attacker recently went through a barren run of five games for Dortmund without a goal, harking back to the struggle for consistency that once blighted his time in London, both in terms of minutes played and goals.
But commentator Kevin Hatchard suggested there were others in Stoger's lineup to blame for the drought:
Kevin Hatchard 🎙⚽️ @kevinhatchard
Observations on #BVB from #bvbsge: Dortmund still aren’t playing to any kind of attacking plan, it’s all off-the-cuff chaos. Batshuayi is a ridiculously good finisher, but BVB haven’t been giving him adequate service. Pulisic is an iron-man of the mind. Amazing return to form.
Chelsea may still be reluctant to let Batshuayi leave Stamford Bridge, however, given the promise he's shown in Germany and the high expectations put ahead of him upon moving from Ligue 1 almost two years ago.
That being said, the west Londoners stand to almost double their £33 million investment should Dortmund agree to pay the aforementioned €60 million sum, which could prove a tempting chance to turn a quick profit.
