Drew Brees Rumors: Saints, QB Made 'Significant Progress' on New Contract

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2018

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) drops back to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. Brees surpassed 70,000 career passing yards on the play. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

It may not be long before quarterback Drew Brees is officially back with the New Orleans Saints.

The two sides have made it no secret this offseason that they want to continue their partnership. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported "significant progress" was made on a contract Monday, and a deal could be done as soon as Tuesday. 

Brees has been with New Orleans since 2006, making 10 Pro Bowls (11 overall) and winning a Super Bowl in 12 fantastic seasons.

In 2017, he completed 72.0 percent of his passes while throwing for 4,334 yards and 23 touchdowns. An improved running game and defense took some of the pressure off the quarterback's shoulders (and arm), resulting in a trip to the NFC divisional round. If not for one of the most unbelievable endings in NFL history, perhaps a Super Bowl appearance would have been in the cards.

There is interest in the 39-year-old, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday the Minnesota Vikings reached out. Of course, other teams would likely make a run at the future Hall of Famer if a deal with New Orleans somehow can't be reached.

That said, don't expect Brees to be sporting a different uniform in 2018. The Saints expect a deal to get done, and Brees himself has said he will stay in New Orleans as long as the team wants him.

Related

    Buy or Sell on Latest Tampering Rumors

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Buy or Sell on Latest Tampering Rumors

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Beware These Red Flags from 2018's FA Class

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Beware These Red Flags from 2018's FA Class

    Alex Kay
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Offseason's Biggest Trade Targets

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Offseason's Biggest Trade Targets

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Top 50 NFL Free Agents

    New Orleans Saints logo
    New Orleans Saints

    Ranking the Top 50 NFL Free Agents

    Doug Farrar
    via Bleacher Report