Drew Brees Rumors: Saints, QB Made 'Significant Progress' on New Contract

Butch Dill/Associated Press

It may not be long before quarterback Drew Brees is officially back with the New Orleans Saints.

The two sides have made it no secret this offseason that they want to continue their partnership. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported "significant progress" was made on a contract Monday, and a deal could be done as soon as Tuesday.

Brees has been with New Orleans since 2006, making 10 Pro Bowls (11 overall) and winning a Super Bowl in 12 fantastic seasons.

In 2017, he completed 72.0 percent of his passes while throwing for 4,334 yards and 23 touchdowns. An improved running game and defense took some of the pressure off the quarterback's shoulders (and arm), resulting in a trip to the NFC divisional round. If not for one of the most unbelievable endings in NFL history, perhaps a Super Bowl appearance would have been in the cards.

There is interest in the 39-year-old, as NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday the Minnesota Vikings reached out. Of course, other teams would likely make a run at the future Hall of Famer if a deal with New Orleans somehow can't be reached.

That said, don't expect Brees to be sporting a different uniform in 2018. The Saints expect a deal to get done, and Brees himself has said he will stay in New Orleans as long as the team wants him.