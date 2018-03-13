Winnipeg Jets vs. Nashville Predators: Odds, Analysis, NHL Betting Pick

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The two top teams in the Central Division will clash in Nashville on Tuesday when the Western Conference champion Nashville Predators (44-14-10) host the Winnipeg Jets (41-18-10) as solid home favorites.

The Predators lead the division by six points thanks to a recent 10-game winning streak, as they have gone a remarkable 10-0-1 in their last 11 outings.

Why the Jets can pay on the NHL lines

Winnipeg has not dropped consecutive meetings with Nashville since 2016, according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

Since losing three straight games in the series early that year, the Jets have alternated wins and losses in the past six meetings.

They earned a 6-4 victory the last time they visited the Predators on December 19 behind two goals from Nikolaj Ehlers, while All-Star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves.

Winnipeg is coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Monday, and the team has won three of its last four when playing the second game of a back-to-back.

Why the Predators can pay on the NHL lines

Nashville has been the hottest team in the league lately, challenging the Eastern Conference's Tampa Bay Lightning for the Presidents' Trophy and home-ice advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Predators still picked up a valuable point despite seeing their 10-game winning streak end with a 3-2 shootout loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

In the last meeting with the Jets, they rallied from two-goal deficits twice en route to a 6-5 road win, with the game-winner coming from newcomer Ryan Hartman.

Smart betting pick

Winnipeg is missing one of its best players in center Mark Scheifele, who has tallied 51 points (21 goals and 30 assists) in 50 games so far.

Unfortunately for the Jets, the 24-year-old has sat out the last three games due to an upper-body injury, and they have lost two of them.

Without Scheifele in the lineup, Nashville will have an even bigger edge at home, where the team has gone 24-7-4. It is also expected Hellebuyck sits in this back-to-back situation, so take the Predators to get the win.

NHL betting trends

Winnipeg is 9-4 in its last 13 games.

Winnipeg is 5-2 SU in its last seven games on the road.

Nashville is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games.

