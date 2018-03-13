WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from March 12

WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from March 12March 13, 2018
With WrestleMania 34 on the horizon, the Raw brand focused its attention on building feuds and telling stories leading into the Showcase of the Immortals, and as a result, a handful of Superstars left the WWE Universe buzzing—for better or worse.
Nia Jax enjoyed another breakout performance in which both dominance and depth were on display. John Cena cut a promo on The Undertaker unlike anything the WWE Universe has heard, generating more intrigue in a match between the iconic Superstars than there otherwise may have been.
Those two represented the good of the show.
Not so lucky were Braun Strowman and the entire Raw tag team division, whose fates were intertwined as the show came to a close.
Relive the most memorable moments of Raw through the biggest winners and losers of the night with this recap of the March 12 show.
Winner: John Cena
Every once in a while, John Cena breaks out of his promo comfort zone and delivers a performance on the mic that leaves fans wondering where the hell that was the last handful of months.
Monday night was one of those times.
Revisiting his desire to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania, Cena unleashed a promo on The Deadman unlike anyone ever has.
Completely irreverent as he ran down The Deadman for what he dubbed cowardice following his loss to Roman Reigns last year, he also referred to the iconic figure as an egomaniac who is too worried about what everyone thinks of him.
Cena demanded Undertaker stop hiding and make the match happen, wrapping up a scathing promo and verbal evisceration of the most respected Superstar in WWE history.
A money promo that instantly adds a personal touch to a dream match, it will go a long way on selling fans on the bout itself and WrestleMania as a whole. Cena, as he has been over the course of his career, is a big-money performer and shows up in the most critical of situations.
He did so Monday night, and it is safe to say any big business or epic encounter that ensues will be a direct result of his ability to drum up interest in the bout with his verbal smackdown.
Loser: Raw Tag Team Division
The Raw tag team division was punked Monday night in grand fashion.
In the main event, The Revival, Heath Slater and Rhyno, Titus Worldwide, The Miztourage and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson took to the ring to crown a new No. 1 contender to the tag team titles. Instead of one of them winning and cashing their ticket to WrestleMania, WWE Creative had other plans.
Braun Strowman interrupted the festivities and proceeded to defeat every single one of the teams by himself and earn a shot at Sheamus and Cesaro on April 8.
One man, no matter how good or dominant, should never be able to dismantle an entire division the way Strowman did Monday night.
Yes, it sets him up for a WrestleMania match but it also destroys the credibility of the division. After April 8, tag team wrestling must still exist on Monday nights, and fans are going to have a hard time buying any of the other teams as legitimate when they were just manhandled by one guy.
It was a poor booking decision that could have long-lasting effects on the brand.
Winner: Nia Jax
In case you have not been paying attention, Nia Jax's character has been one of the most intriguing on all of WWE television in recent months.
The Irresistible Force has built a fan following for herself through her sheer dominance, grittiness and toughness.
Not only does she throw fools around, as she did Monday night, she also exhibits incredible resilience, as was on full display a week ago when she remained trapped in Asuka's cross armbreaker for what felt like an eternity before finally tapping out.
Monday, we witnessed the latest chapter in her story when cameras caught Alexa Bliss admitting to the manipulation of Jax. Heartbroken at first, Jax wiped a tear away and rushed to the locker room, where she unleashed hell on the anything in her path.
Throwing things around and letting out a furious scream, it was made abundantly clear her former best friend and current Raw women's champion was in trouble.
Jax has earned the respect of the audience through her tremendous performances of late, and the depth of her character in recent weeks is just another reason to invest in her emotionally as she heads toward what may be the most important night of her life on April 8.
Loser: Braun Strowman
The Monster Among Men cut a great promo Monday night about not sitting back and waiting for someone to give him a WrestleMania moment.
Unfortunately, it manifested itself in the form of a tag team title opportunity no one really wanted for him.
In many ways, Strowman is bigger than the tag titles. He has sparred with Brock Lesnar, dismantled Roman Reigns, powerslammed Triple H straight to hell and been a fixture in main events since February 2017.
He is a legitimate headliner who now must settle for a tag team title match at the biggest show of the year because, for the second consecutive year, WWE Creative had no obvious plans for him otherwise.
Yes, he was featured prominently at the end of the show, but one cannot help but think it is a lackluster position for him to find himself in after a breakout year that saw him rise to the occasion more than once.