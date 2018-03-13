WWE Raw Results: Biggest Winners, Losers and Moments from March 12

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

With WrestleMania 34 on the horizon, the Raw brand focused its attention on building feuds and telling stories leading into the Showcase of the Immortals, and as a result, a handful of Superstars left the WWE Universe buzzing—for better or worse.

Nia Jax enjoyed another breakout performance in which both dominance and depth were on display. John Cena cut a promo on The Undertaker unlike anything the WWE Universe has heard, generating more intrigue in a match between the iconic Superstars than there otherwise may have been.

Those two represented the good of the show.

Not so lucky were Braun Strowman and the entire Raw tag team division, whose fates were intertwined as the show came to a close.

Relive the most memorable moments of Raw through the biggest winners and losers of the night with this recap of the March 12 show.