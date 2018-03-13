Adrian Peterson to TMZ: 'Dream Scenario' Is to Sign Contract with Houston Texans

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2018

GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 26: Running back Adrian Peterson #23 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before the NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the University of Phoenix Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Jaguars 27-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

As his time in the desert appears to be nearing an end, Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson can't help but think about a homecoming.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Cardinals are expected to release the 2012 NFL MVP. If he has it his way, the Texas native will be playing for the Houston Texans in 2018, per TMZ:

After spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, the seven-time Pro Bowler struggled while wearing different uniforms in 2017. He rushed for just 81 yards in four games with the New Orleans Saints before being traded to Arizona, where he ran for 448 yards and two touchdowns.

Now he is hopeful there will be an opportunity to play close to home.

"Obviously, being back home would be awesome," Peterson said, per TMZ. "Houston has always been a team I've thought about."

Peterson acknowledges that playing for Houston is a long shot, as starter Lamar Miller is under contract in 2018. That doesn't mean he wouldn't jump at the opportunity to play with Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt and that defense, though.

The Dallas Cowboys were often linked to Peterson back when he was a Viking. As recently as last offseason, the team was viewed as a landing spot for the veteran running back. However, with Ezekiel Elliott suiting up for the Cowboys, there's no longer a need for AD.

The odds of playing in Texas in 2018 may not be great, but the teams could still have interest in him as a depth signing later in free agency if no starting opportunities become available.

Related

    Buy or Sell on Latest Tampering Rumors

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Buy or Sell on Latest Tampering Rumors

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Beware These Red Flags from 2018's FA Class

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Beware These Red Flags from 2018's FA Class

    Alex Kay
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Offseason's Biggest Trade Targets

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Offseason's Biggest Trade Targets

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Top 50 NFL Free Agents

    Houston Texans logo
    Houston Texans

    Ranking the Top 50 NFL Free Agents

    Doug Farrar
    via Bleacher Report