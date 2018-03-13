Adrian Peterson to TMZ: 'Dream Scenario' Is to Sign Contract with Houston Texans

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

As his time in the desert appears to be nearing an end, Arizona Cardinals running back Adrian Peterson can't help but think about a homecoming.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Cardinals are expected to release the 2012 NFL MVP. If he has it his way, the Texas native will be playing for the Houston Texans in 2018, per TMZ:

After spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, the seven-time Pro Bowler struggled while wearing different uniforms in 2017. He rushed for just 81 yards in four games with the New Orleans Saints before being traded to Arizona, where he ran for 448 yards and two touchdowns.

Now he is hopeful there will be an opportunity to play close to home.

"Obviously, being back home would be awesome," Peterson said, per TMZ. "Houston has always been a team I've thought about."

Peterson acknowledges that playing for Houston is a long shot, as starter Lamar Miller is under contract in 2018. That doesn't mean he wouldn't jump at the opportunity to play with Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt and that defense, though.

The Dallas Cowboys were often linked to Peterson back when he was a Viking. As recently as last offseason, the team was viewed as a landing spot for the veteran running back. However, with Ezekiel Elliott suiting up for the Cowboys, there's no longer a need for AD.

The odds of playing in Texas in 2018 may not be great, but the teams could still have interest in him as a depth signing later in free agency if no starting opportunities become available.