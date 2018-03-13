Gianluigi Donnarumma 'To Leave' AC Milan Amid Chelsea, Manchester United Rumours

Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Goalkeeping sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma has reportedly decided to leave AC Milan at the end of this season, although the teenager has said he's "calm and happy" despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport (h/t TalkSport) reported Donnarumma is "ready to leave" with his family said to have fallen out with the club, which would be his second big dispute with Milan this season.

Donnarumma indicated to Sky Sport Italia (h/t Goal's Chris Burton) that he's relaxed about his situation in any case: "I'm calm and happy, I go forward with serenity."

Both Chelsea and United already have elite goalkeepers in Thibaut Courtois and David De Gea, respectively, but it's been suggested Real Madrid will look to replace Keylor Navas with one of those top-class stoppers this summer.

Sky Sports' La Liga expert Guillem Balague last month confirmed Los Blancos were hot on the trail of both 'keepers and indicated some assurance over the club landing their target:

Donnarumma is represented by high-profile agent Mino Raiola, who also happens to represent numerous United stars, including Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The 19-year-old has spent the past four-and-a-half years at Milan but fell foul of some Rossoneri supporters, who had angry words for the goalkeeper in December, per Italian reporter Simone Gambino (h/t Goal):

Donnarumma is a native of Naples and spent the majority of his development with local team Club Napoli. He's not known to have any deep ties to Milan and so could opt to pursue an exit if he feels his ambitions will be better met elsewhere.

Napoli stopper Pepe Reina looks set to join Milan after having a medical with the club, per MailOnline's Will Griffee, although Italian blogger David Amoyal has said his move isn't related to Donnarumma's future:

Football Italia described Raiola's relationship with Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli as "famously fractious," adding that it's Donnarumma's father in particular who has fallen out with the Rossoneri.

Donnarumma is already extremely accomplished as a teenager and used to performing at the top level, illustrated by BT Sport's highlight reel:

The 2016 Supercoppa Italiana remains the only trophy Donnarumma has won in three seasons as a senior starter for Milan, but those prospects could soon improve if Gennaro Gattuso's start to life as manager is any indicator.

However, with the latest reports of dispute between player and club, some high-profile suitors will likely be watching his situation closely.