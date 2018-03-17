Finn Balor, Becky Lynch and the Future of WWE's Irish Stars

2 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Finn Balor is a native of Bray, County Wicklow, and though he's traveled the world for nearly 20 years, his roots are still with him to this day.

This includes his friendship with the aforementioned Becky Lynch, with the pair's relationship dating back to when he trained her in their NWA Ireland days.

Previously wrestling primarily as Prince Devitt, when coming to WWE, he chose the moniker of Finn Balor in reference to Irish mythology, specifically Fionn mac Cumhaill and Balor—the demon king that would also fuel his alter ego.

Balor quickly rose to the heights of the NXT roster, winning the NXT Championship from Kevin Owens at The Beast in the East in 2015.

He would hold that title for 292 days before dropping it to Samoa Joe, but he didn't waste any time before turning things around.

In the 2016 WWE draft, Balor was the fifth overall pick, being chosen before many more notable Superstars at the time, which meant he was in store for a monster push.

That came into effect soon after when he defeated Seth Rollins to become the first universal champion, although an injury he suffered during that match, forcing to relinquish the title the next night.

Unfortunately, when Balor returned in April 2017, he did not pick up where he left off and spent most of the year with no solid plans in place.

Moving from feud to feud with people like Elias and teaming up with The Hardy Boyz for no apparent reason just felt strange, and every time Balor started to pick up steam, nothing came from it, including his storyline with Bray Wyatt.

While some fans were eagerly awaiting a match against Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, that never came to pass, and there was a black cloud above him suggesting he wasn't over enough with the crowd to justify being pushed that hard.

Since then, though, he has reformed The Balor Club with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, which has given him something of a renewed lease.

It isn't quite the same as the world title reign he never got to have, but Balor's immediate future sees him fighting for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania against The Miz and Seth Rollins.

There is a strong chance Balor comes out on top and has that title to his name for a long stretch.

He may also be a prime candidate to move over to SmackDown Live in the next Superstar Shake-up if someone like Rollins doesn't beat him to it, and there he could be a bigger fish in a smaller pond.

In the meantime, Balor is working his way back up from the midcard to an upper-midcard role, and he will eventually have to either earn that main event spot for good or will have reached the ceiling of his potential in WWE.

Considering how many fans he has and the amazing matches he can put on against people like AJ Styles, Balor Club members around the world shouldn't be too worried about his future.