Real Madrid and Bayern Munich Ready to Battle Juventus for Liverpool's Emre Can

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has reportedly had his head turned by interest from Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, causing concern at favourite suitors Juventus that they will not sign the German star.

The Bianconeri have long been reported as front-runners to land soon-to-be free agent Can, but Italian newspaper Tuttosport (h/t Stuart Ballard of the Daily Express) reported they're worried they'll now miss out.

Both Bayern and Real are understood to have "expressed strong interest" in Reds anchor Can, who is expected to leave Anfield at the end of the season when his contract expires, with no extension in sight.

The 24-year-old provided an update on his situation after Liverpool beat Porto to reach the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, insisting he's still yet to decide his fate despite being able to sign a pre-contract with any club outside England:

Ballard's report included quotes from Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who said on BT Sport in January that the former Bayer Leverkusen man should reconsider any notions of leaving his current employers:

"I think Liverpool have made him a better player and in Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff I think they are perfect for him.

"I can't make decisions for Emre Can but for me, in his shoes, I would be a bit more patient with Liverpool and I would hang on.

"I think Liverpool—the club and the fans—have a lot of belief in him."

Can has added more attacking verve to his game in the last two seasons, shades of which he showed in the Champions League against Porto:

It's those kinds of improvements that have likely led Real and Bayern to show more interest in his services, meaning Juve are no longer the runaway contenders for his signature it once seemed they were.

Tuttosport still reported Juve as favourites to recruit Can, while Sport Witness cited the same article and highlighted he could turn down former academy club Bayern in favour of a "new adventure."

Can left Die Roten in 2013 before his single season at Leverkusen, after which Liverpool triggered his reported €12 million release clause.

Manager Jurgen Klopp continues to hand Can playing time in his midfield despite the danger of seeing him depart in July. Fan account Empire of the Kop recently summarised what's sure to be the thinking of many Reds:

Can told James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo in December that his refusal to sign a new deal thus far was "not about the money," meaning the club's finish to the season and next term's prospects could dictate his decision.

The Merseysiders sit fourth in the Premier League and with a good chance of qualifying for next campaign's Champions League, but the high level of offers elsewhere could still turn him toward Italy, Spain or Germany.