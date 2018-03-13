Liverpool Reportedly Join Gareth Bale Chase; Manchester United, Chelsea Interest

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Liverpool are reportedly the latest Premier League club to join the chase for Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, who is already said to be of interest to Manchester United, Chelsea and former club Tottenham Hotspur.

Sport (h/t Tashan Deniran-Alleyne of Football.London) reported the Reds are now also on the tail of Real's out-of-favour winger who appears to have slipped down the pecking order in Madrid.

There are suggestions Bale could be one of the bigger assets sold by Los Blancos this summer as part of a "major overhaul," with funds needed if they're to make a realistic move for Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar.

Despite the player's lower goal record this season—he's scored 11 times in all competitions—manager Zinedine Zidane has said Bale remains a key cog at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, via Goal:

Several Premier League powerhouses have been incessantly linked with Bale since he moved to Madrid in 2013, but Liverpool have stayed out of the headlines in regards to his return up until now.

Bale has started each of Real's last four league outings but was on the bench for each leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 meeting with PSG. Sport Witness provided more context as to why his reputation in Madrid is said to have suffered:

The 28-year-old now finds himself jostling with Isco, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez for a spot on Zidane's right wing, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema dominate the other two spots in Real's three-pronged attack.

Yahoo's Andrew Gaffney suggested the speedster's age may be catching up with him, although even a slowed-down version of the player that left White Hart Lane five years ago would be of significant value:

This is Bale's fifth season in La Liga, and Los Merengues are understood to want to recover as much of the £88 million investment they made to sign Bale from Spurs.

Deniran-Alleyne wrote it was unlikely the Merseyside club would make such an offer for the winger, whose recurring injury problems in Spain have also seeded doubt about his long-term value.

Much will depend upon the future of incumbent Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, who occupies the Reds' right flank, although his position is often interchangeable.

Liverpool's reported entry to the race for Bale's signature could boost the chances of a summer bidding war for the player, which Real might welcome as the best opportunity to raise funds for their own investment.