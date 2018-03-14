NFL Free Agency 2018: BS Meter on Top Rumors

1 of 8

Heading into the offseason, soon-to-be-former Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins was viewed as the top available signal-caller. There was no shortage of QB-needy teams out there.

The New York Jets need a long-term solution, the Arizona Cardinals must find a replacement for Carson Palmer, and the Minnesota Vikings have to fill Case Keenum's vacancy. The New Orleans Saints are expected to re-sign Drew Brees but risk losing out on him to a higher bidder.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, only the Jets and Vikings were seriously invested in the Cousins chase. And it seems like Minnesota is going to win out.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cousins is expected to sign a fully guaranteed three-year deal with the Vikes.

Minnesota would almost certainly give Cousins a better chance to win now, but New York has more cap room and could offer a bigger contract. Therefore, the guaranteed portion of the contract could be the tiebreaker.

Cousins' next contract is widely expected to make him the highest-paid player in the NFL, and the Vikings aren't the only team willing to guarantee money, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport.

"At least two teams are prepared to offer the free-agent QB a three-year, fully guaranteed contract if that's what it takes," Rapoport tweeted. "At least one other team will do a similar deal nearly fully guaranteed."

Fully guaranteed contracts are virtually unheard of in the NFL. If Cousins lands one, they could become more commonplace. It feels just as likely, however, that such a deal would be fully guaranteed for injury only. It's hard to imagine a team handing Cousins close to $90 million without the ability to save itself if he stinks.

This is a possible deal, but it's one we'll believe when it's cemented.

