Paulo Dybala In, Sergio Aguero Out? What the Future Holds for Manchester City

2 of 4

Victor R. Caivano/Associated Press

Even if Aguero clings on for now, City are on the prowl.

Jesus is already on board, a man some in City's hierarchy believe is destined to become a Ballon d'Or winner one day, but the club still want to uncover a suitable figure to fill Aguero's boots when he is gone.

They pulled back from a deal to sign Alexis Sanchez in January, and sources confirmed they have begun to look at future options. They have as many as five top forwards on their radar right now—one of which is Juventus star Dybala.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain is a long-time admirer of the Argentinian and encouraged then-manager Manuel Pellegrini to sign him in 2015, as noted by Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror.

Three years down the line, Guardiola surely would not turn down such an opportunity. Dybala's style should see him integrate seamlessly into City's style of play and remain as one of their superstar names for years to come.

One major question is whether the Manchester club could really push the boat out to make such an expensive signing. Private briefings have recently suggested they are not willing to be as free-spending as in past years, and 24-year-old Dybala would most likely warrant a price tag in the region of £100 million.

Would Juventus want to sell him? No. Does that mean a deal would prove impossible? Not necessarily.

Italian football expert David Amoyal thinks the switch could become plausible if the player pushed for it.

"When it comes to players like Dybala, Juve's policy is simple: If they want to leave the club, they'll let them go—which is what happened with Paul Pogba, Carlos Tevez and Leonardo Bonucci," Amoyal told me.

"Personally, I think Dybala is more likely to want to play in Spain than Premier League, but so far it's hard to say if he would push to leave. This time last year, the idea of Bonucci at AC Milan was simply unthinkable, so you never know."

City know Dybala is an ambitious target, but they like to set their sights high. And as Premier League champions—possibly even European champions if things go to plan this season—they will have added lure.

Sources hinted one of the other names on their list would be Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi. He could be cheaper and more attainable, so personality checks are being made to analyse whether he is suited to the City dressing room.