Premier League Week 31 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

The Premier League fixture slate is substantially lighter in Week 31, as only eight teams will be in action, but the potential is still there for the standings to be significantly altered.

All four matches takes place on Saturday afternoon, and Liverpool's later clash at home to Watford promises to be the pick of the bunch as fourth takes on 10th.

The Reds are seeking an instant response to Saturday's disappointing 2-1 defeat away to bitter rivals Manchester United and can temporarily climb within four points of United if they beat the Hornets.

We'll also see Bournemouth play host to basement outfit West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace travel to Huddersfield Town, and Everton are on the road to the Bet365 Stadium for a meeting with Stoke City.

Read on for a preview of Week 31, complete with picks and score predictions for who will come out on top.

Week 31 Fixtures, Predictions

Saturday, March 17

Bournemouth 2-1 West Bromwich Albion, 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Crystal Palace, 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET

Stoke City 2-2 Everton, 3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET

Liverpool 3-1 Watford, 5:30 p.m. GMT/1:30 p.m. ET

Preview

Seven months have passed since Watford secured a 3-3 draw at home to Liverpool on the opening day of this season, a game in which Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane shared the goals for the visitors.

All three will be fit to feature for the Merseysiders at Anfield on Saturday, and Liverpool's defence now compared to the start of the season suggests they're capable of improving upon that draw result.

Saturday's loss to United was the club's first defeat in eight matches, and Jurgen Klopp's side had kept clean sheets in five of their seven outings prior to the trip to Old Trafford. Watford also lost in their most recent outing, a 3-0 defeat at Arsenal.

The Hornets should provide Liverpool with a far simpler challenge, especially considering Watford have won only one of 15 away league matches this season, and Klopp bemoaned a lack of luck at United, via Goal:

Bournemouth play host to West Brom in what could be a decisive game for Baggies boss Alan Pardew, who is already under immense pressure at their helm after losing seven on the bounce.

The Cherries are without a win in four themselves but have clinched five of their eight wins this term at home, and one would expect them to emerge victorious, as the Mirror's James Nursey illustrates Pardew's dire situation at the Hawthorns:

Everton look safe in ninth but could dampen Stoke spirits with a win at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday, although their chances don't bode well considering they haven't won away from home since December.

Stoke are one point from safety after losing to leaders Manchester City 2-0 on Monday, and it's difficult to pick a winner between a team struggling to perform away from home and another struggling to perform at all.

Palace will be motivated to snatch a win in their trip to Huddersfield Town after going seven matches without tasting victory, and Wilfried Zaha's return to fitness will give them a boost in their efforts to take three points.

The mood at Selhurst Park has been low after losses to Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Chelsea, all in quick succession, but the Terriers will be no pushovers, either, having lost only twice in their last six.