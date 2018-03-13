Case Keenum Rumors: Latest Reports on QB Agreeing to Contract with Broncos

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

It appears that Case Keenum has found a new home.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the soon-to-be former Minnesota Vikings quarterback plans to sign a deal to become the quarterback for the Denver Broncos.

With the No. 5 overall pick in the upcoming draft, it has been widely speculated that the Broncos could select a quarterback, but they could opt to go in a different direction with Keenum coming to town.

One intriguing option is Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson.

Broncos senior personnel advisor Gary Kubiak brought Keenum in as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans, so it's hard to imagine a better fit for the 30-year-old QB.

While there have been no reports of contract numbers, Ben Volin of the Boston Globe has speculated that Keenum "could be had" for somewhere in the neighborhood of $16-$18 million per season.

The Broncos have officially taken themselves out of the run for Kirk Cousins, opening up other quarterback-needy teams such as the New York Jets, Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings to step up to the plate.



According to Jeff Legwold of ESPN, the Broncos expressed interest not only in Cousins but in Keenum's former teammate Teddy Bridgwater too.



Keenum could ultimately be a longer-term bridge quarterback, but expect him to start for the team in 2018. Don't be surprised if the Broncos maybe wait on taking a quarterback in the draft.

In 2017, Keenum went 11-3 as a starter for the Vikings and finished the season throwing for 3,547 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He guided the team to the NFC Championship Game before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.