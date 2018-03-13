Drew Brees Rumors: Latest Saints, Vikings Contract Talks as Free Agency Begins

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

So far this offseason, it's been accepted as a foregone conclusion that quarterback Drew Brees would be returning to the New Orleans Saints.

While that may still happen, the Minnesota Vikings don't appear to be going down without at least knocking on his door.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network (h/t Ian Rapoport of NFL Network), the Vikings have reached out to Brees' agent, Tom Condon.

Rapoport also notes that "other QB-needy teams" have, too.

However, Andy Holloway of the Fantasy Footballers podcast reported Brees and the Saints are working toward a two-year, $48 million deal.

If Brees were to jump ship, the Saints would be in need of a quarterback and could bid for soon-to-be former Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Again, Brees is more than likely going to re-sign with the Saints—he's even said it publicly—but who knows what can happen in NFL free agency.

Remember, no player, no matter how vocal they are about loyalty, is a slam dunk to return to a team until his signature is on the contract.