NFL Rumors: Analyzing Free-Agent Buzz on Malcolm Butler, Dion Lewis and More

Elsa/Getty Images

The NFL's legal-tampering period started off slower than most would expect, with only a few names reportedly being linked to new teams on deals they can sign when the new league year opens Wednesday.

The early morning of Tuesday is when chaos broke out like most would have expected to start the period.

There, news broke Case Keenum intends to sign with the Denver Broncos, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Schefter also reported the market's top guard, Andrew Norwell, plans to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Not to be outdone, the market's top wideout, Allen Robinson, will sign with the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

And we're just getting started now that some of the biggest dominoes have started to fall. Here's a look at some of the most notable rumors making the rounds.

Malcolm Butler

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Remember when Malcolm Butler looked like he'd end up with the New Orleans Saints?

Butler stuck it out with the New England Patriots and had another quality year until the odd saga in the Super Bowl loss. Now we've come full circle, with both Butler and the Saints apparently having a mutual interest once again

This one comes from ESPN's Dianna Russini:

Josh Katzenstein of the Times-Picayune classified the interest as "nothing new" because of the visit the two had last year. New, though, is apparent interest from the Houston Texans, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Also new is interest from the Detroit Lions, according to NBCSportsBoston's Michael Giardi.

But one has to think the Saints are the biggest suitors here because the pairing has been more than a year in the making. And those Saints are likely prone to coughing up whatever cash Butler wants as they hit win-now mode perhaps one last time around Drew Brees.

Regardless of Brees, adding a 28-year-old defensive back thick in the middle of his prime as a secondary likely loses Kenny Vaccaro to the open market is nothing but a good idea.

Granted, the Saints are clearly keeping all of their options open, hence the mention of Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie. But barring something dramatic, one of the most obvious-looking pairings of free agency should have Butler and the Saints putting ink to paper after some dancing.

Dion Lewis

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Those who have watched the running back position evolve over the years had to know Dion Lewis would wind up as one of free agency's biggest names before it was all said and done.

After all, Lewis is a 27-year-old running back who is explosive on special teams and averages 4.8 yards per carry over the course of his career. A season ago, under the heaviest workload he's seen, Lewis averaged five yards per carry with 896 on the ground with six scores, not to mention 32 catches for 214 yards and three more scores.

Given his dynamic versatility any offense could use, the fact the rebuilding Indianapolis Colts have an interest isn't a surprise. Giardi had the report:

Those Colts got all of 961 yards and three scores on a 3.7 per-carry average from Frank Gore last year and Marlon Mack didn't end up faring much better.

Granted, breaking the bank for a running back these days isn't the best idea, but from the Colts' perspective, adding Lewis means the team doesn't have to sacrifice a draft pick on the position and Lewis' proven talent will be able to help out Andrew Luck right away, provided all works out there.

The Colts won't get Lewis without a struggle, though, not with CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reporting the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans also have an interest. But Indianapolis might have the only backfield of the three where Lewis can serve as a true workhorse, and there's little doubt the Colts won't hold back in the money department, so the pairing seems natural.

Nate Solder

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

It seems like a matter of time before the Nate Solder domino falls with Norwell reportedly off the market.

Granted, it says quite a bit about the market when a team desperately in need of a left tackle like the Cincinnati Bengals goes out and strikes up a trade with the Buffalo Bills, according to Anderson, even at the cost of having to move dramatically down in the first round of the upcoming draft.

Some of this is to do with money—Solder is going to cost a fortune.

Such a reality isn't keeping the Texans away, though, according to the Houston Chronicle's John McClain:

Left tackle might be the most important position in the NFL not named quarterback these days, so it makes sense Houston would take the matter so seriously after Deshaun Watson's emergence.

Solder seems like a nice fit there in the AFC South, too. He's sounded like a guy ready for retirement in the past, so landing somewhere willing to open up the checkbook on a massive deal over a few years while the front office also searches out a long-term solution makes sense.

Houston won't be alone on this one either, obviously, with Giardi reporting Denver also has an interest. Sheer desperation when it comes to protecting a new franchise passer, though, seems like it could push Solder to Houston.