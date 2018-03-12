Booking The Undertaker vs. John Cena Feud on Road to WWE WrestleMania 34

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

It has become abundantly clear that John Cena is fighting The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34 on April 8.

On Monday's episode of WWE Raw, Cena issued a direct WrestleMania challenge to Undertaker and threw several serious jabs at the legend. With the 16-time world champion making the promo feel like a shoot as much as he could, wrestling fans are interested to see what happens next.

Undertaker won't just sit back and accept what Cena said without repercussions, but bringing him back right away would be anticlimactic. Instead, Cena should immediately start backtracking on some of the harshest comments he made.

As Cena is standing in front of the SmackDown Live crowd Tuesday, a video from Undertaker should start playing, showing The Deadman preparing for a return. Then, Cena could truly begin to feel that he may have made a mistake.

The following week on Raw, Cena should come out far more tentative than before and appear shaken by the previous video. As he goes to leave the ring, another video from Undertaker should play, this time with a far more aggressive tone and demeanor.

Instead of carrying this storyline out on both Raw and SmackDown, Tuesday's show should simply feature highlights from the Monday night segments. That would allot enough time to the SmackDown angles that need the extra build.

Finally, on the penultimate episode of Raw before WrestleMania 34, Undertaker should arrive live and formally accept the challenge from Cena. WWE should then claim Cena won't be there due to previous acting obligations, but the company must tease that the two men will come face-to-face the following Monday.

On the go-home episode of Raw heading into WrestleMania, Undertaker and Cena should share the ring for the first time during the build to this matchup. While the temptation to let the Superstars get physical will be tough for WWE Creative to ignore, it is imperative to the success of their WrestleMania match that they haven't laid hands on each other yet.

Cena and The Undertaker have been involved in matches together, but the next several weeks will be leading to one of the biggest matches in WrestleMania history. WWE should be looking to build to a moment similar to The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania X8.

This will be an iconic matchup, and building it correctly will be crucial to the success of WWE's biggest pay-per-view of the year.

