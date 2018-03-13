Indian Wells Tennis 2018: Monday Scores, Results, Updated Schedule

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The 2018 BNP Paribas Open continued Monday in Indian Wells, California, with the spotlight on Serena Williams' matchup with sister Venus Williams.

A number of other top names took the court, including Roger Federer, Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki, Sloane Stephens and Angelique Kerber.

Sunday showed no star is safe, as Novak Djokovic, Lucas Pouille and Jelena Ostapenko were among the seeded players who bowed out of the tournament. Top-seeded Simona Halep also needed three sets to dispatch of Caroline Dolehide.

Below is a brief recap of the results from Monday. The full BNP Paribas Open schedule is available on the tournament's official site.

Men's Singles Results

Monday, March 12

No. 1 Roger Federer def. No. 25 Filip Krajinovic: 6-2, 6-1

No. 7 Kevin Anderson def. Nicolas Kicker: 7-6 (1), 7-6 (3)

No. 11 Pablo Carreno Busta def. Daniil Medvedev: 6-1, 7-5

Borna Coric def. No. 13 Roberto Bautista Agut: 6-1, 6-3

Jeremy Chardy def. No. 20 Adrian Mannarino: 7-5, 4-6, 6-1

Taylor Fritz def. Fernando Verdasco: 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (1)

Federer had little trouble beating No. 25 Filip Krajinovic in straight sets, which the New York Times' Christopher Clarey noted continues the legend's dominant run in 2018:

According to the ATP World Tour's official site, Federer won all but three of his first-service points and surrendered just three break-point opportunities over the course of the match. Krajinovic, on the other hand, had four double faults and won seven of his 24 second-service points.

"I was playing aggressive and feeling like he was not loving my slice," Federer said of the match, per ESPN.com. "I was able to mix up my game nicely, make it difficult for him. I think the beginning of the matches are always important, get off to a good start. I did that."

2017 U.S. Open finalist Kevin Anderson had a much tougher time with unseeded Nicolas Kicker, who pushed the 31-year-old South African to two tiebreakers.

Not surprisingly, Anderson was dominant on serve. Kicker matched his dominance, with neither player breaking the other's serve. Anderson did have a big edge in aces, as he collected 22 to Kicker's one.

Pablo Carreno Busta is through to the fourth round after defeating Daniil Medvedev in straight sets. It's the fifth time in six tournaments this season Carreno Busta has advanced to the round of 16.

Women's Singles Results

Monday, March 12

No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich: 6-4, 2-6, 6-3

No. 27 Carla Suarez Navarro def. No. 4 Elina Svitolina: 7-5, 6-3

No. 7 Caroline Garcia def. No. 26 Daria Gavrilova: 7-5, 6-4

No. 8 Venus Williams def. Serena Williams: 6-3, 6-4

No. 10 Angelique Kerber def. No. 24 Elena Vesnina: 7-5, 6-2

No. 21 Anastasija Sevastova def. No. 12 Julia Goerges: 6-3, 6-3

No. 20 Daria Kasatkina def. No. 13 Sloane Stephens: 6-4, 6-3

Danielle Collins def. Sofya Zhuk: 6-4, 6-4

Venus knocked Serena out of the BNP Paribas Open with a 6-3, 6-4 win in what was Serena's first singles tournament back since giving birth.

Serena clearly looked rusty in the first round against Zarina Diyas, and Kiki Bertens pushed her to a tiebreaker in the first set of their second-round meeting. ESPN's Kris Budden thought the 23-time Grand Slam winner didn't look herself on Monday night:

ESPN's Josina Anderson also commented on Venus ruthlessly sending her sister packing:

Serena has more than two months to prepare for the 2018 French Open, which leaves her with plenty of time to get back into her regular tournament form. Her performance Monday night showed she still has some ways to go, though.

Entering the third round, Elina Svitolina looked to be a firm favorite against Carla Suarez Navarro. Not only was Svitolina the fourth seed in the tournament, she had also claimed three of the last four head-to-head meetings between her and Suarez Navarro.

However, the 29-year-old Spaniard claimed a straight-set upset over Svitolina.

"I'm really happy with the way I played," Suarez Navarro said after the match, per the WTA's official site. "It was a really tough match, a lot of intensity and long rallies. It was tough for me. I was really focused on my game, and I'm really happy."

Winning the 2017 U.S. Open appeared to be a turning point in Sloane Stephens' career. Instead, her triumph in New York City triggered what has been a brutal stretch of results since that tournament. That trend continued at the BNP Paribas Open, as the 24-year-old lost to Darya Kasatkina in straight sets in the third round.

The BNP Paribas Open won't have a repeat champion in the women's singles draw, as Elena Vesnina lost to 10th-seeded Angelique Kerber. The result represented a measure of revenge for Kerber. In their last meeting, Vesnina was victorious in the quarterfinals in Indian Wells in 2017.

BNP Paribas Open Schedule Stadiums 1 and 2 (March 13)

Stadium 1

Women's Singles: No. 1 Simona Halep vs. Qiang Wang (2 p.m. ET)

Men's Singles: No. 31 Philipp Kohlschreiber vs. No. 2 Marin Cilic

Men's Singles: No. 6 Juan Martin del Potro vs. No. 29 David Ferrer

Men's Singles: No. 8 Jack Sock vs. No. 28 Feliciano Lopez (Not before 10 p.m. ET)

Women's Singles: No. 7 Caroline Garcia vs. No. 10 Angelique Kerber (Not before 11:30 p.m. ET)

Stadium 2

Men's Singles: Gael Monfils vs. Pierre-Hugues Herbert (2 p.m. ET)

Women's Singles: Amanda Anisimova vs. No. 5 Karolina Pliskova

Men's Singles: No. 32 Milos Raonic vs. Joao Sousa

Men's Singles: Marcos Baghdatis vs. Dudi Sela

Women's Singles: No. 20 Daria Kasatkina vs. No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki (Not before 9 p.m. ET)

Men's Doubles: No. 7 Bob Bryan/Mike Bryan vs. Pablo Carreno Busta/David Marrero