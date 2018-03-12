Tom Brady Chugs a Beer with Stephen Colbert on 'The Late Show'

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady joined Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Monday and during his interview chugged a beer with the host:

Brady acknowledged that he doesn't often drink beer these days, which isn't a surprise given his extremely stringent diet, which he detailed in his nutrition and fitness book, The TB12 Method.

According to the book (h/t Julia Belluz of Vox), Brady avoids "alcohol, as well as gluten-containing bread and pasta, breakfast cereal, corn, dairy, foods that contain GMOs, foods with high-fructose corn syrup or trans fats, sugar, artificial sweeteners or soy, fruit juice, grain-based foods, jams and jellies, most cooking oils, frozen dinners, salty snacks, sugary snacks, sweetened drinks, white potatoes, and prepackaged condiments like ketchup and soy sauce."

Challenge Brady to a chugging contest on television, however, and he might just loosen those restrictions for one night.