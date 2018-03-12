Tom Brady Chugs a Beer with Stephen Colbert on 'The Late Show'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2018

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots leaves the field after a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl Lll at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady joined Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Monday and during his interview chugged a beer with the host:

Brady acknowledged that he doesn't often drink beer these days, which isn't a surprise given his extremely stringent diet, which he detailed in his nutrition and fitness book, The TB12 Method.

According to the book (h/t Julia Belluz of Vox), Brady avoids "alcohol, as well as gluten-containing bread and pasta, breakfast cereal, corn, dairy, foods that contain GMOs, foods with high-fructose corn syrup or trans fats, sugar, artificial sweeteners or soy, fruit juice, grain-based foods, jams and jellies, most cooking oils, frozen dinners, salty snacks, sugary snacks, sweetened drinks, white potatoes, and prepackaged condiments like ketchup and soy sauce."

Challenge Brady to a chugging contest on television, however, and he might just loosen those restrictions for one night.

Related

    GronkWorking Out at TB12 'Good Sign' for Pats

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    GronkWorking Out at TB12 'Good Sign' for Pats

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston

    Aldon Smith Pleads Not Guilty to DV Charges

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Aldon Smith Pleads Not Guilty to DV Charges

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Keenum 'Intends' to Sign with Broncos

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Keenum 'Intends' to Sign with Broncos

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Contract Predictions: How Much Will Solder Cost?

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Contract Predictions: How Much Will Solder Cost?

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report