Roman Reigns Suspended by Vince McMahon After Brock Lesnar Comments on WWE Raw

Roman Reigns Suspended by Vince McMahon After Brock Lesnar Comments on WWE RawMarch 13, 2018
Roman Reigns may be one of WWE's biggest stars, but the three-time world champion isn't beyond reproach in the eyes of WWE chairman Vince McMahon.
McMahon announced Monday night on Raw that Reigns is temporarily suspended, which WWE shared on Twitter:
WWE @WWE
You heard it from the boss himself @VinceMcMahon... @BrockLesnar WILL be at #RAW next week, and @WWERomanReigns is...temporarily suspended?! https://t.co/2Uat2b8FSV
McMahon had grown angry with Reigns' comments earlier in the night. Reigns was critical of the fact WWE universal champion Brock Lesnar wasn't in attendance for Raw. He added that he thought the fact Lesnar gets to play by special rules was disrespectful and took his concerns personally to McMahon behind the scenes:
WWE @WWE
#UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar once again did not show up to Monday Night #RAW, and @WWERomanReigns wants answers from @VinceMcMahon! https://t.co/c7dl4iZkBU
While Reigns is suspended for the time being, the punishment is unlikely to jeopardize his match against Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship on April 8 at WrestleMania 34.
