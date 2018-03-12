Roman Reigns Suspended by Vince McMahon After Brock Lesnar Comments on WWE Raw

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2018

MIAMI, FL- SEPTEMBER 01: Roman Reigns looks on during the WWE Smackdown on September 1, 2015 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ron ElkmanSports Imagery/Getty Images)
Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Roman Reigns may be one of WWE's biggest stars, but the three-time world champion isn't beyond reproach in the eyes of WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

McMahon announced Monday night on Raw that Reigns is temporarily suspended, which WWE shared on Twitter:

McMahon had grown angry with Reigns' comments earlier in the night. Reigns was critical of the fact WWE universal champion Brock Lesnar wasn't in attendance for Raw. He added that he thought the fact Lesnar gets to play by special rules was disrespectful and took his concerns personally to McMahon behind the scenes:

While Reigns is suspended for the time being, the punishment is unlikely to jeopardize his match against Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship on April 8 at WrestleMania 34. 

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report