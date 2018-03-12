Roman Reigns Suspended by Vince McMahon After Brock Lesnar Comments on WWE Raw

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Roman Reigns may be one of WWE's biggest stars, but the three-time world champion isn't beyond reproach in the eyes of WWE chairman Vince McMahon.

McMahon announced Monday night on Raw that Reigns is temporarily suspended, which WWE shared on Twitter:

McMahon had grown angry with Reigns' comments earlier in the night. Reigns was critical of the fact WWE universal champion Brock Lesnar wasn't in attendance for Raw. He added that he thought the fact Lesnar gets to play by special rules was disrespectful and took his concerns personally to McMahon behind the scenes:

While Reigns is suspended for the time being, the punishment is unlikely to jeopardize his match against Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship on April 8 at WrestleMania 34.