Steve Kerr Says He'll Participate in March for Our Lives Rally for Gun Control

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr indicated he plans on attending the March for Our Lives demonstration in downtown San Francisco on March 24, per the Mercury News' Logan Murdock.

Kerr discussed his participation in the nationwide rally during a town hall meeting Monday at Newark Memorial High School in Newark, California, that centered on the issue of gun violence.

Kerr has been vocal in the past regarding his desire for increased gun control, and he echoed the sentiment Monday.

"I'm not going to say if we change the gun laws, it will stop all terrorism and gun violence," he said, per Mark Medina of the Mercury News. "But let's do something. Let's see if we can save some lives."

The March for Our Lives was organized following the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.

In the wake of the shooting, many students from Stoneman Douglas have become prominent voices in the gun control movement. Kerr praised the work of the Stoneman Douglas students and those behind the push for solutions to gun violence, per Medina:

Kerr had previously called the movement "heroic" and said he was "amazed every time I see them on TV and online."

Following numerous protests throughout February, Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill March 9 that addressed some of their concerns, including raising the minimum age to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21. The National Rifle Association filed a lawsuit against the state of Florida in response.