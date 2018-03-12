WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 12

1 of 11

The March 12 episode of Raw kicked off with Raw general manager Kurt Angle discussing his upcoming WrestleMania match and how honored he is to team with Ronda Rousey.

He did announce that Brock Lesnar is not going to be at Raw tonight. Roman Reigns interrupted and said he knew it, he was right and that Lesnar does not care about anyone. The only one he cares about is himself, but it's not Angle's fault.

No, the problem is Vince McMahon, who allows it to happen because Lesnar is his boy.

Reigns ended the promo by discussing the fact that McMahon did not even have the decency to tell him about Lesnar's no-show when he walked right past him in the Gorilla Position.

Reigns stormed out of the ring and to the back, where he confronted McMahon and other officials overseeing the show.

Grade

B+

Analysis

It should be interesting to see if positioning Reigns against McMahon and Lesnar and the machine will be enough to get him over with fans in time to be the clear-cut babyface at WrestleMania. Or, if WWE Creative is tearing a page from the history books and booking all of this as a red herring to turn Reigns ala The Rock at Survivor Series 1998.

The promo from Reigns was another strong one in line of them and sets him up for success on this road to WrestleMania, as opposed to others that were far too forced creatively.