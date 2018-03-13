NFL Free-Agent Signings: Examining Effect of Biggest Deals Before Official Start

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Do you remember when the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to trade quarterback Alex Smith to the Washington Redskins and NFL talking heads gushed over the blockbuster deal? Well, this offseason has been a rollercoaster ride for several fanbases as front offices have looked to swap key players before free agency.

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey came to terms with his inner Madden franchise mode, sending players away and acquiring assets to reform the roster. The offense will have a new starting quarterback who's going to throw to a receiver coming from another club.

The Los Angeles Rams executed deals to enhance their defense and win now. General manager Les Snead provided defensive coordinator Wade Phillips with plenty to work with for the upcoming season.

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane took part in the trading frenzy for draft purposes. The front office tipped their hand to show an all-in approach for a quarterback in this year's draft.

Let's sort out implications deriving from the biggest trade deals over the past few weeks.

Cleveland Browns Acquire QB Tyrod Taylor, WR Jarvis Landry

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey executed a flurry of trades between Friday and Saturday. Among the most notable transactions, the team acquired quarterback Tyrod Taylor for the 65th pick in April's draft, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

They also agreed a deal for wideout Jarvis Landry, whom the Miami Dolphins franchise-tagged, for a 2018 fourth-round pick and a 2019 seventh-round selection, according to Adam H. Beasley, Barry Jackson and Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald.

The two acquisitions will have a year to build on-field chemistry before Dorsey has to make long-term decisions. Taylor's contract will void at the end of the 2018 campaign, per Spotrac. Thus far, the Browns have not discussed a long-term deal with Landry, who's on a one-year tender.

The Browns managed to put together a ready-made offense that will compete in the upcoming season while pardoning with only one of their six draft picks within the top 65 selections.

After a winless season, Cleveland's roster will undergo an offseason makeover and return with a more competitive spirit and young assets to blossom under head coach Hue Jackson's staff. This team won't win the AFC North, but their division rivals will take a few losses in head-to-head matchups.

Los Angeles Rams Acquire CBs Marcus Peters, Aqib Talib

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Snead focused on improving the secondary and shedding contracts before the new league year. He's not going to retain cornerback Trumaine Johnson, who will sign a sizeable deal on the free-agent market, traded Robert Quinn's $11.4 million salary for the year and sent linebacker Alec Ogletree to the Giants. He carries a $10 million cap hit, per Spotrac.

On player returns, the Rams acquired cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib. The pair will bring a swagger to Los Angeles under Phillips. The defensive coordinator reunites with his former player from his days with the Denver Broncos.

According to Spotrac, the Rams have $36.4 million in cap space, which should allow the team to extend defensive tackle Aaron Donald's contract in a massive deal during the offseason. Snead will likely pursue another pass-rusher on the open market to add another key component to the defense.

The Rams fielded the No. 1 offense during the 2017 term. The defense should rank within the top five in points and yards allowed for the upcoming season.

Buffalo Bills Trade OT Cordy Glenn to Cincinnati Bengals, Swap 1st-Round Picks

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

After trading Taylor, the Bills entered the market for a quarterback. General manager Brandon Beane looks like he's going to take the draft route and attempt to acquire a top prospect at the position in April.

According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, Buffalo traded offensive tackle Cordy Glenn to the Cincinnati Bengals and swapped first-round picks:

The Bills possess the 12th pick in the upcoming draft but may continue to work the phones to move up into the top 10.

Whether Beane decides to trade into a higher spot or stay at No. 12, it's clear the Bills see a franchise quarterback in at least one of the incoming prospects. They're in a division with the New York Jets, who will pursue Kirk Cousins but also have contingency plans in place.

It wouldn't turn out as a surprise if Buffalo places numerous calls to the New York Giants at No. 2, Indianapolis Colts at No. 3 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 7 with their current draft spot as trade ammunication.