Manchester United Transfer News: PSG Linked with David de Gea in Latest Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering making a move for Manchester United No. 1 David de Gea.

According to French television programme Telefoot (via Goal), the Ligue 1 leaders are looking to improve on their current goalkeeping options. De Gea is a key target, while Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois and AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma are alternatives.

PSG are likely to have another active summer transfer window at the end of 2017-18 campaign as they once again disappointed in the UEFA Champions League as they went out to Real Madrid in the last 16.

Although they look set to regain the Ligue 1 title, they have long looked to have a weakness between the posts.

For a club with designs on European domination, neither Alphonse Areola or Kevin Trapp boast the quality or the profile to fit with PSG's aspirations.

De Gea, though, is widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world and is enjoying yet another superlative season with United.

The 27-year-old Spaniard is also nearing the final year of his contract, with his current deal at Old Trafford set to expire in June 2019.

There is no way United will be open to letting De Gea go, as he has arguably been the Manchester giants' best player for most of the last five seasons.

PSG's financial clout is such that the Red Devils will surely be eager to avoid the French outfit making an approach for their prize asset.

It seems crucial that United get De Gea signed to a new deal before the summer transfer window rolls around and major clubs begin to circle for the Spanish No. 1.