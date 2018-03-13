NFL Free Agents 2018: Latest Rumors and Predictions for Market's Remaining Names

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Front offices will place calls to cover all bases before an unpredictable free-agent period opens the new league year. With 32 teams in the mix, there's little certainty on who will remain available and at what price.

As far as the quarterback pool goes, Kirk Cousins sits at the top, but we'll focus on a veteran secondary target that may become a cap-friendly option. No one wants consideration as a backup plan, but one signal-caller could find a new home that turns out to be the right fit.

Tight end Jimmy Graham won't return to the Seattle Seahawks, but don't feel sorry for him. The rumored choices on the table will likely ensure his continued production as a top-notch red-zone threat. Where will he sign in the coming days?

Houston Texans Interested in CB Malcolm Butler

According to Houston Chronicle reporter Aaron Wilson, the Houston Texans have expressed interest in cornerback Malcolm Butler among several other teams that will court him on the open market:

Butler would fill the void that cornerback A.J. Bouye left behind when he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the previous offseason. The Texans pass defense ranked 24th in yards allowed during the 2017 campaign.

Butler will command a lucrative deal as an unrestricted free agent. As Wilson mentioned, plenty of teams will vie for his services.

The New York Jets have over $90 million in space with a need at cornerback. Houston has $61 million in cap room to compete, but Butler may choose Gang Green to ensure the New England Patriots see him perform at a high level twice a year. Fortunately, the Texans will have other options on the open market.

Prediction: Malcolm Butler signs with New York Jets

TE Jimmy Graham Choosing Between New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers

A tight end on the open market choosing between two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks sounds like the good life. It's Graham's reality, according to News Tribune reporter Gregg Bell:

Graham will either return to New Orleans where he caught 51 touchdown passes from Drew Brees over five seasons or sign with the Green Bay Packers to team up with Aaron Rodgers. It's a win-win situation for the 31-year-old tight end.

Keep in mind the Saints traded Graham with a fourth-rounder to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for center Max Unger and a first-round pick in 2015. He didn't voluntarily leave, and why would he want to walk away from Brees?

Expect a reunion between Graham and the Saints, especially since tight end Coby Fleener hasn't panned out in New Orleans.

Prediction: Jimmy Graham signs with New Orleans Saints

Buffalo Bills Interested in QB Sam Bradford

In case you thought quarterback Nathan Peterman had a chance to start for the Buffalo Bills, think again. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, quarterback Sam Bradford could be on the team's radar:

Bradford would serve as a placeholder while the coaching staff prepares a young starter. Case Keenum intends to sign with the Denver Broncos, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Bills will have plenty of options on the open market. After trading offensive tackle Cordy Glenn to the Cincinnati Bengals and swapping first-round picks, per ESPN's Josina Anderson, Buffalo sits at No. 12 in draft order with a shot at a top quarterback prospect.

General manager Brandon Beane will acquire a new starting signal-caller in one way or another, but he'll likely go all-in with a rookie under center. Expect Bradford to sign a modest deal with yet another opportunity to start.

Prediction: Sam Bradford signs with Buffalo Bills