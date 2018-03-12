Richard Sherman Responds to Joe Thomas Ripping His 49ers Contract on Twitter

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2018

GLENDALE, AZ - NOVEMBER 09: Richard Sherman #25 of the Seattle Seahawks prepares for a game against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium on November 9, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)
Norm Hall/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas criticized the contract Richard Sherman signed with the San Francisco 49ers while acting as his own agent, and the cornerback responded to the shade:

The article that Thomas referenced, by Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, noted that Sherman's three-year, $39 million contract with the Niners was incentive-laden and has no guarantees beyond 2018, making it unlikely that Sherman will ever see all $39 million.

Volin broke down Sherman's guaranteed money and bonuses for 2018:

"Sherman received a $3 million signing bonus. In 2018, he’ll receive $2 million for passing a physical on the first day of training camp, a $2 million base salary, $2 million in per-game roster bonuses ($125,000 per game active), a $1 million incentive for playing 90 percent of snaps, a $1 million Pro Bowl incentive, and a $2 million incentive for making All Pro."

Sherman, in essence, is betting on himself to reach those thresholds.

