Indian Wells Tennis 2018: Early Scores and Results from Monday

Roger Federer continued his fine form during Monday's early Indian Wells action, losing just three games in a win over Filip Krajinovic.

The Swiss star has yet to lose a single match this year and was never threatened on Monday, winning 6-2, 6-1.

Elsewhere, Caroline Wozniacki needed three sets to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich, and Caroline Garcia beat Daria Gavrilova.

Here are some select scores:

(1) Roger Federer beats (25) Filip Krajinovic: 6-2, 6-1

(2) Caroline Wozniacki beats Aliaksandra Sasnovich: 6-4, 2-6, 6-3

(9) Caroline Garcia beats (26) Daria Gavrilova: 7-5, 6-4

Jeremy Chardy beats (20) Adrian Mannarino: 7-5, 4-6, 6-1

For the full scores from the men's draw, click here. For the women's draw, click here.

Recap

Krajinovic was never expected to threaten Federer all that much, and the Serb barely got a foot in the door in the first set. The Swiss star easily controlled the action from the baseline, losing just two games.

He won the first three games of the second set as well, before Krajinovic took the final game he would win at the tournament.

Per sportswriter Jose Morgado, Federer is only improving:

As shared by Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times, Wozniacki did not have it easy in her match on Monday:

Sasnovich isn't a big name, but the 23-year-old has played inspiring tennis this season and made it all the way to the final in Brisbane before losing to Elina Svitolina.

She cleaned up her game in the second set after some poor rallies late in the first and took full advantage of some key mistakes from Wozniacki.

Sasnovich's excellent hitting ability from the baseline abandoned her in the decider, however, and Wozniacki showed her class, overpowering her opponent on her way to the next round.

Garcia's win over Gavrilova was anything but pretty, as the two exchanged unforced errors and poor service games for nearly two hours. The eventual winner did show her class at times, including on the final point:

Garcia will have to be far better to have any chance in the next round, where she'll take on Kerber.