Kyle Kuzma Says Isaiah Thomas Was 'Barking' at Cavaliers Bench After Every Score

While he only played for the team over half of the 2017-18 NBA season, there was apparently no love lost between Los Angeles Lakers point guard Isaiah Thomas and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma said Thomas was constantly trash talking the Cavaliers bench during Los Angeles' 127-113 win on Sunday night.

"He was barking at Cleveland's bench the whole time, every time he scored," Kuzma said (via Slam magazine's Ryne Nelson). "He was only there for 15 games, but it was good to see him try to kill them. We have a saying: Your last team, they didn't want you. He took it to them, and he did a great job."

The Lakers shared Kuzma's full comments, which begin at the 2:00 mark:

Thomas came off the bench to score 20 points and dish out nine assists in 31 minutes on the floor.

The result was likely sweet for the two-time All-Star after the way his brief tenure in Cleveland played out.

He didn't make his Cavaliers debut until January as he recovered from a hip injury, which made his adjustment into the team's rotation all the more difficult. Thomas averaged 14.7 points and shot 36.1 percent, including 25.3 percent from beyond the arc. According to NBA.com, the Cavs had a minus-15.1 rating with Thomas on the court.

After general manager Koby Altman executed a series of deals shortly before the NBA trade deadline to improve the roster, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the team had reached the conclusion that Thomas "had to go."

Thomas will have to wait until next season to get further revenge against Cleveland, as Sunday's game was the final head-to-head meeting between the Lakers and Cavaliers.