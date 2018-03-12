Roger Federer Breezes Past Filip Krajinovic at the 2018 Indian Wells Masters

World No. 1 Roger Federer booked his spot in the last 16 at the 2018 Indian Wells Masters as he beat Serbia's Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 6-1 in California on Monday. 

Krajinovic only managed to stay in the contest with the Swiss legend for four games, impressively breaking back after going 2-0 down in the opener and drawing level at 2-2.

But Federer, 36, then rattled off four games in a row to seal the set, showing wonderful variety that the 26-year-old Krajinovic could not deal with. 

It got no easier for the No. 25 seed in the second set as he went 3-0 behind, and Federer eventually sealed the match in just 58 minutes.

The defending champion will now face Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in the next round.

There are few players who could have dealt with Federer in the kind of form he showed Monday.

Indications that he was in good touch came in the second game of the match when he sealed a break to go 2-0 ahead.

Surprisingly, the Serb was able to break straight back when Federer wobbled slightly, and he then held his nerve brilliantly to claim the consolidating hold and move to 2-2.

But that was about as competitive as things got in the third-round match at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Monday.

Federer's serve was all but unbreakable for the rest of the match, and he showed stunning touch around the court on his way to the opening set, per Tennis TV:

There was no let up from Federer in the second set.

Krajinovic had to work so hard just to earn points on his own serve, and Federer barely missed a chance to make his dominance count.

Having lost seven games in a row, Krajinovic finally got on the board again with a hold for 3-1 in the second.

He then took Federer to deuce in the next game. 

But the No. 1 seed was not to be halted on his charge to victory.

