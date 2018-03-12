Mauricio Pellegrino Sacked by Southampton, Saints Currently in 17th Place in EPL

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2018

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino on the touch line during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St. James Park on March 10, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)
Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Southampton parted ways with manager Mauricio Pellegrino on Monday with the south-coast club sitting just a point above the relegation zone in the Premier League. 

The news was announced on the club's official Twitter feed and came just two days on from a 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United in the English top flight:

Pellegrino, 46, was only appointed Southampton boss last June as a replacement for the departed Claude Puel.

The Argentinian struggled ever to build any momentum with his side at the St Mary's Stadium, and he has paid for Southampton's inconsistent form.

There are only eight games left in the 2017-18 Premier League season, but Saints don't have a replacement lined up to immediately fill Pellegrino's post, per the Daily Telegraph's Jeremy Wilson:

Southampton cannot afford to continue their current form for the remainder of the season if they are to survive in the Premier League.

They have won just one of their last 17 matches in the English top flight, a disastrous run of results that has cost Pellegrino his job.

Related

    Saints sack Pellegrino

    Southampton logo
    Southampton

    Saints sack Pellegrino

    Daily Echo
    via Daily Echo

    COMMENT: Pellegrino's words prove correct

    Southampton logo
    Southampton

    COMMENT: Pellegrino's words prove correct

    Daily Echo
    via Daily Echo

    Who now for Saints?

    Southampton logo
    Southampton

    Who now for Saints?

    Daily Echo
    via Daily Echo

    West Ham Pitch Invader Speaks Out

    World Football logo
    World Football

    West Ham Pitch Invader Speaks Out

    Shekhar Bhatia
    via Mail Online