Neiko Thorpe, Michael Tyson Post Video of Fan Ripping Them for Anthem Protests

NFL fans apparently still have concerns about players kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice, and at least one voiced her complaints to a pair of Seattle Seahawks cornerbacks.

Neiko Thorpe and Michael Tyson posted videos Monday of a woman yelling profanities at them (warning: explicit language):

"I don't care who you are," the woman yelled, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. "All I care about is that my tax dollars pay for you to play, and go [expletive] play and get off your [expletive] knees."

Neither Thorpe nor Tyson knelt during the national anthem last season.

Michael Bennett, who was reportedly traded to the Philadelphia Eagles this week, sat during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. As many as eight players joined him on the bench, as captured by Stefanie Loh of the Seattle Times:

Tyson, a sixth-round pick in the 2017 draft, didn't play a game during his rookie season. Thorpe appeared in 14 contests, mostly on special teams.

Of course, their salary doesn't come from tax dollars.

Protests during the national anthem have been a divisive issue since former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick was noticed sitting during "The Star-Spangled Banner" prior to a 2016 preseason game.

It became a bigger issue in September 2017, when President Donald Trump said he thought team owners should fire players who protest during the anthem.



The league hasn't made any rules to stop the protests.