Kyrie Irving Reportedly Won't Miss 'Significant Time' Due to Knee Injury

Jim Mone/Associated Press

While the Boston Celtics have dealt with several key injuries of late, point guard Kyrie Irving could make a quick return from his knee injury.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the five-time All-Star is considered day-to-day and "will not need to miss significant time." He has been suffering knee soreness, but it is only due to tendinitis.

Irving left Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers after just 16 minutes and didn't return.

The 25-year-old missed a game last week due to the injury as well and despite returning for a game and a half, he's clearly still struggling to overcome the issue.

Irving said he is "not concerned" about his knee, but admitted that he should rest up heading into the postseason, per Chris Forsberg of ESPN.

"I think [rest] will probably be the best thing, just instead of kind of hoping it gets better over the two or three days that it usually does," Irving said. "It's aching a little bit more than I wanted it to now, so I'm taking the necessary time."

Head coach Brad Stevens also thinks the team should remain cautious over the final month before the playoffs with it currently sitting in the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference.

"I would assume that we would tread slowly," Stevens said of Irving, per the team's official account.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have been dealing with a variety of other injuries beyond Irving. The team announced Daniel Theis will miss the rest of the season due to a torn meniscus, while Marcus Smart could miss time due to a thumb injury, per Wojnarowski.

Al Horford and Jaylen Brown have also missed time due to injuries.

Terry Rozier will likely have to step up in the backcourt for as long as Irving is unavailable, but with all the other issues piling up, knowing the team's leading scorer could return soon is certainly a positive.