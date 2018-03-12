Premier League Table: 2018 Standings, Week 31 Fixtures After Week 30 Results

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City moved another step closer to sealing the 2017-18 Premier League title as they beat struggling Stoke City 2-0 at the bet365 Stadium on Monday.

It means the Sky Blues again sit 16 points clear of second-placed Manchester United with eight matches of the season remaining.

Stoke, meanwhile, remain a point from safety and their winless run stands at six matches.

Here are the latest standings following the final Week 30 encounter:

Week 31's fixture list is heavily truncated due to the FA Cup quarter-final schedule, with the four Premier League matches all taking place on Saturday, March 17:

3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. West Bromwich Albion

3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Crystal Palace

3 p.m. GMT/11 a.m. ET: Stoke City vs. Everton

5:30 p.m./1:30 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. Watford

United's 2-1 defeat of Liverpool on Saturday had briefly seen the gap between them and their league-leading Manchester rivals cut to 13 points.

But Pep Guardiola's side have had barely any cause to feel pressure at the top of the table since before Christmas.

And they were clinical in beating Stoke away from home on Monday.

David Silva opened the scoring in the 10th minute. He finished off a lovely move that saw Gabriel Jesus release Raheem Sterling down the right, who put it on a plate for the Spaniard to sweep home in immaculate fashion.

Silva then doubled City's lead just after the break as he finished another slick piece of play to effectively put the game to bed with 40 minutes of the match remaining.

It was as routine a win as City could have asked for and, although Stoke sporadically threatened to work some good positions, they were completely outplayed in every department.

Unsurprisingly, Silva took the man-of-the-match award, per Sky Sports Statto:

With City out of the FA Cup and an international break approaching the Sky Blues now have almost a three-week gap until their next Premier League game against Everton.

Per BBC Sport's Simon Stone, depending on the result against the Toffees they could set up the possibility of winning the Premier League title by downing United in the Manchester derby on April 7:

Stoke, meanwhile, and manager Paul Lambert have less than a week until their next league match, also against Everton, on Saturday.