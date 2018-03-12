Rashad Evans vs. Anthony Smith Announced for UFC 225

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Former light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans will face Anthony Smith at UFC 225 on June 9.

Per ESPN's Brett Okamoto, the UFC announced on Monday the bout has been added to the card.

Per the report, Evans will return to the light heavyweight division after an unsuccessful run as a middleweight. The 38-year-old has lost his last four fights—two of which were middleweight bouts—and needs to turn that form around or his UFC career could be over in the near future.

The popular veteran won the light heavyweight strap in 2008, beating Forrest Griffin, but in his first title defence, he lost to Lyoto Machida. Evans has faced a whole host of legends of the sport over the years, including Jon Jones, Chael Sonnen, Dan Henderson, Glover Teixeira and Tito Ortiz.

Smith will also be making the move up from middleweight after he suffered a defeat in his last fight, losing by TKO to Thiago Santos at a UFC Fight Night event in Belem, Brazil.

The UFC 225 card is starting to take shape and already includes a highly anticipated flyweight bout between Joseph Benavidez and Sergio Pettis. It will also see the return of heavyweight Alistair Overeem, who will take on Curtis Blaydes in his first fight since the devastating knockout loss against Francis Ngannou at UFC 218.