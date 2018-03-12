Jets Rumors: Case Keenum a Candidate If NY Can't Sign Kirk Cousins to Contract

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 21: Case Keenum #7 of the Minnesota Vikings looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The New York Jets hope Kirk Cousins will be the team's next quarterback, but former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum reportedly has emerged as a potential fallback option, according to Kimberly Jones of NFL Network (via Marc Sessler). 

Jones also noted the team could re-sign Josh McCown, who started 13 games for the Jets last season.

McCown did produce a 94.5 quarterback rating in 2017, but the 38-year-old was only 5-8 as a starter.

Meanwhile, Keenum, 30, is coming off the best year of his career, taking over for the Vikings once Sam Bradford went down with an injury. He led the team to an 11-3 record and an appearance in the NFC Championship Game, throwing 22 touchdowns with only seven interceptions in this stretch.

Despite his success, Minnesota allowed him to test the waters in free agency while choosing not to stick him with the franchise tag.

According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, Keenum is reportedly seeking $16 million-$18 million per year with his next deal.

This is likely cheaper than it would cost to bring in Cousins, who is hoping for a three-year fully guaranteed contract, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. With several teams, like the Vikings, Broncos and Cardinals, bidding for his services, it could lead to a massive payday.

Still, the Jets remain in play for the former Redskins quarterback, who has thrown for over 4,000 yards in each of the past three seasons, with 81 total touchdowns in this stretch.

He would likely make the biggest impact for New York's offense, although the team is wisely considering contingency options in case Cousins goes elsewhere.

Related

    Cousins Tags Jets and Vikings in Goodbye Post to Redskins

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Cousins Tags Jets and Vikings in Goodbye Post to Redskins

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Chiefs Release 5-Time Pro Bowler Hali

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Chiefs Release 5-Time Pro Bowler Hali

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Brady's Thumb Injury Shown in 'Tom vs. Time' Finale

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brady's Thumb Injury Shown in 'Tom vs. Time' Finale

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Jets Expected to Pursue Weston Richburg

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Jets Expected to Pursue Weston Richburg

    NJ.com
    via NJ.com