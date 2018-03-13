Sammy Watkins Rumors: Packers, Bears, Chiefs Pursuing WR in Free Agency

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

With the Los Angeles Rams opting to use their franchise tag on safety Lamarcus Joyner, that gave wide receiver Sammy Watkins the green light to test the market in free agency.

Watkins entered a market with names like Allen Robinson and Donte Moncrief also available to suitors, but that has not made teams look away from Watkins.

In fact, he has quite a lot of reported interest.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Kansas City Chiefs, Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers are in on the receiver.

Mike Kaye of First Coast News also reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars have expressed interest in Watkins.

But while all of these teams would like to sign Watkins, the Rams are "actively working" to try to bring him back to town.

That's four other teams besides the Rams that are interested in Watkins.

In dire need of wide receiver help, the Bears have declared Watkins as their No. 1 target, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune.

The Bears make a lot of sense for Watkins. According to Over the Cap, the organization has around $44.5 million in cap space to play with and, as mentioned, a clear need at the position.

Holding the No. 8 overall pick in the draft, the Bears have been speculated to maybe take a receiver there. Should Watkins come to town, they might be able to hold off and use that pick on someone such as linebacker Tremaine Edmunds instead.

The other interesting team here is the Packers. With limited cap space, bringing Watkins or any somewhat expensive wide receiver may require cutting ties with fellow wide receivers Jordy Nelson and/or Randall Cobb.

Watkins should get a multiyear deal, and wherever he goes, the team signing him will be getting a talented player.

Expect Watkins to be picked up quickly.