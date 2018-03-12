Report: Cameron Brate, Buccaneers Agree to 6-Year, $41 Million Contract

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Tight end Cameron Brate is reportedly staying with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Tampa Bay re-signed Brate to a six-year deal worth $41 million. He cited a source who said $18 million is guaranteed.

According to Pro Football Talk, $4.5 million is tied to incentives for catches, touchdowns and Pro Bowl appearances.

Brate has been with the Buccaneers since he entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard in 2014.

He played just five games as a rookie and tallied a mere one reception, but he has since established himself as a consistent weapon in Tampa Bay's offense. He had 48 catches for 591 yards and six touchdowns in 2017 after accumulating 57 catches for 660 yards and eight touchdowns in a season of career highs in 2016.

Brate's return provides quarterback Jameis Winston with continuity at the tight end position even though the Buccaneers also have O.J. Howard, whom they selected in the first round out of Alabama in the 2017 NFL draft.

Tampa Bay was an impressive fourth in the league in passing yards and second in receiving yards per game last season and will look to build on that with two talented tight ends—as well as wide receiver Mike Evans—in an effort to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2007.