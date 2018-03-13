Sam Bradford Rumors: Bills Interested in QB Amid Knee Injury Concerns

Richard Janvrin@@RichardJanvrinFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 09: Quarterback Sam Bradford #8 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 9, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

After starting the 2017 season as the starting quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings, Sam Bradford suffered a knee injury that resulted in him appearing in just one more game (Week 5) before aggravating that same injury, subsequently ending his season.

Including the Vikings, there are a few other teams that are in need of a quarterback for 2018: the Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets.

Despite the injury and Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer referring to Bradford's knee as "degenerative," the Bills have expressed interest, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Pelissero also noted that the Vikings have "stayed in touch" with Bradford, but that would likely be in a backup role.

With five picks across the first 65 selections of this year's draft, including the Nos. 12 and 22 overall picks, the Bills look poised to move up the draft board and take a quarterback.

Bradford makes sense as a bridge quarterback. He'd be cheap and wouldn't receive a lengthy contract, allowing the Bills and their future signal-caller to take a seat and learn in 2018.

Bills fans might have a tough 2018 in store with Bradford at the helm, but if they can remain patient, 2019 could bring better days for them.

Bradford is most likely close to a last-resort option for the Bills, though.

