Cowboys Rumors: Orlando Scandrick Requested Release from Team

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick has reportedly requested to be released by the team, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, however, "Source says 'no decision yet'" on Scandrick.

The Cowboys likely will seek a trade before making a decision. As the Dallas Morning News reported, "Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones has left open the possibility of moving on from Scandrick, but said the team would prefer a trade over cutting Scandrick and getting nothing in return."

Releasing Scandrick would offer the Cowboys some cap flexibility, though not much. Per Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk, "Cutting him would result in $1.4 million in cap space immediately or $3 million down the line if the Cowboys designated him as a June 1 cut."

Scandrick's reported request to be released shouldn't come as a surprise after he suggested in February he was ready to move on.

"I been there 10 years and I feel like we should just handle this the right way," he told Anderson on Feb. 28. "We could part amicably. I have no bad blood. I got a lot of love for people up there. I been in one place for a long time and sometimes you just need a change of scenery."

Scandrick, 31, registered 38 tackles in 11 games for the Cowboys in 2017. The veteran cornerback has spent his entire nine-year career with the Cowboys, accumulating 406 tackles, 11.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and eight interceptions in that time.

With Byron Jones expected to move to corner this season and Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis, Anthony Brown and Xavier Woods also on the roster, the Cowboys don't lack for depth at the position.