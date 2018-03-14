Europa League 2018: Round of 16 Leg 2 Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

JAVIER SORIANO/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid are favourites to win the UEFA Europa League in 2017-18 and have one foot in the quarter-finals already as they go into the second leg of their last-16 tie against Lokomotiv Moscow on Thursday with a 3-0 lead.

Arsenal also have an excellent chance of progressing after claiming a 2-0 lead in the first leg against AC Milan ahead of the return game at the Emirates Stadium.

Borussia Dortmund have some work to do at Red Bull Salzburg following a 2-1 defeat at the Westfalenstadion, while Lazio's tie with Dynamo Kiev is finely poised at 2-2.

Here is the full fixture list for Thursday's second legs in the round of 16, along with viewing details.

4 p.m. GMT/Midday ET

Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Atletico Madrid (agg 0-3), live on BT Sport 2 (UK) and Fox Sports 2 (U.S.)

6 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET

Athletic Bilbao vs. Marseille (1-3), live on BT Sport 3 and Fox Sports 2

Dynamo Kiev vs. Lazio (2-2)

Viktoria Plzen vs. Sporting CP (0-2)

Zenit St Petersburg vs. RB Leipzig (1-2), live on BT Sport ESPN and Fox Sports 1

8:05 p.m. GMT/4:05 p.m. ET

Arsenal vs. AC Milan (2-0), live on BT Sport 2 and Fox Sports 1

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Borussia Dortmund (2-1), live on BT Sport 3 and Fox Sports 2

Lyon vs. CSKA Moscow (1-0)

To access the BT Sport app, click here. For Fox Soccer Match Pass, click here.



Arsenal vs. AC Milan

Arsene Wenger's Gunners can effectively put all their focus on the Europa League for the rest of the season.



They are out of the FA Cup and 12 points off the top four in the Premier League with only eight games remaining.

It has been a largely indifferent campaign which looked to be unsalvageable only a week ago when Arsenal had lost four games on the bounce in all competitions.

However, they roused themselves to beat Milan 2-0 at the San Siro in the first leg and followed that up with a 3-0 victory over Watford in the Premier League.

Arsenal are now heavy favourites to advance to the last eight, and they will host Milan at the Emirates with January signings Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both in fine form.

Milan have a strong squad, and the defeat to Arsenal is their only loss in any competition since before Christmas.

With a hopefully packed house at the Emirates to invigorate the hosts, though, it seems likely Arsenal will get at least one goal, to leave Gennaro Gattuso's side needing three away from home against a highly motivated side.

Prediction: 1-1 draw to see Arsenal through 3-1 on aggregate.

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund have lost just twice in 17 matches in all competitions since manager Peter Stoger took charge at the club in December.

Unfortunately for the German side, one of those defeats came last week at home in the first leg of their last-16 tie with Salzburg.



It could have been worse as Valon Berisha's quick-fire double had put the visitors 2-0 ahead just after half-time.

Andre Schurrle's 62nd-minute strike ensured BVB remained in contention, but they have work to do at the Red Bull Arena, where Salzburg have not lost a competitive fixture since November 2016.

Michy Batshuayi could be the key man for Dortmund after he came off the bench to score a late double in the 3-2 defeat of Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday, per BT Sport Football:

He has been a fine asset for Dortmund after joining on loan from Chelsea in January, netting five goals in six Bundesliga appearances and a double in BVB's round-of-32 first leg against Atalanta.

Prediction: Dortmund to win 3-2 and advance on away goals.