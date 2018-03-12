Kid Rock Announced as Celebrity Inductee for 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Class

Kris Connor/Getty Images

Kid Rock is joining WWE royalty.

On Monday, WWE announced the musician will be inducted into the organization's Hall of Fame's Celebrity Wing as part of the class of 2018. The induction will take place on April 6 in New Orleans.

Kid Rock joins a class that includes Goldberg, The Dudley Boyz, Ivory, Jeff Jarrett, Hillbilly Jim and Warrior Award recipient Jarrius "JJ" Robertson.

The announcement detailed Kid Rock's involvement with WWE, noting "several of his songs have been the official themes for WWE pay-per-view events."

The Undertaker and Stacy Kiebler have also used his songs as entrance music at times.

Taylor Weatherby of Billboard first reported the news, noting Kid Rock will join the likes of Snoop Dogg, Mike Tyson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Drew Carey, Bob Uecker and Pete Rose in the Celebrity Wing.

"Every time I go to a WWE event I always have a good time; there is nothing like it and no better fans in the world," Kid Rock said, per Weatherby. "The Hall of Fame ceremony will be a fun night and it will be great to see everyone again. I have so much respect for what those guys and girls do. I'm grateful to WWE for letting me be a part of WrestleMania weekend."

This is another 2018 headline in the sports world for Kid Rock after he performed at the NHL All-Star Game.