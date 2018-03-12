Richard Sherman Fires Back at Angry Seahawks Fans After 49ers Contract

Richard Sherman Fires Back at Angry Seahawks Fans After 49ers ContractMarch 12, 2018
Cornerback Richard Sherman helped the Seattle Seahawks reach the playoffs five straight seasons from 2012 through 2016 and win a Super Bowl during the span, but that apparently wasn't enough to quiet fans who were upset he signed with a division rival.
On Monday, Sherman fired back at his critics on Twitter:
Richard Sherman @RSherman_25
Instead of getting upset with me for going to a new team how about you get upset with the people who forced me to go. If one job fires you and another job offers you a great position I highly doubt most ppl would go back to the old job for a lot less money
This comes after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the San Francisco 49ers reached an agreement with Sherman on a three-year deal.
This isn't the first time this offseason Sherman has responded to criticism on Twitter, as he used the platform to point out he has been one of the best cornerbacks in the league:
Richard Sherman @RSherman_25
“Cause ppl talking to me like I’m slowin’ down. Opinions over statistics, of course” https://t.co/nonbj7rQDA
The four-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro will be 30 years old in the 2018 campaign.
