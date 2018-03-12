Richard Sherman Fires Back at Angry Seahawks Fans After 49ers Contract

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Cornerback Richard Sherman helped the Seattle Seahawks reach the playoffs five straight seasons from 2012 through 2016 and win a Super Bowl during the span, but that apparently wasn't enough to quiet fans who were upset he signed with a division rival.

On Monday, Sherman fired back at his critics on Twitter:

This comes after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the San Francisco 49ers reached an agreement with Sherman on a three-year deal.

This isn't the first time this offseason Sherman has responded to criticism on Twitter, as he used the platform to point out he has been one of the best cornerbacks in the league:

The four-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro will be 30 years old in the 2018 campaign.